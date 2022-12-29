Analysts Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

