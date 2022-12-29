Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $18.53

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.53.
HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,928. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $543.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $41.28.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
