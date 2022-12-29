Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $46.10

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.