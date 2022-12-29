Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $92.00

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

