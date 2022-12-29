Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $92.00

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE PLNT opened at $77.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
