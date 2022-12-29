Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target at $27.42

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

ProFrac Stock Down 4.0 %

PFHC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

About ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

