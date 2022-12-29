Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $24.00

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.44 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,141.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

