Analysts Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT at $0.19

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIIAY shares. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIIAY opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

