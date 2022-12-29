Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.