Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $29.45

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CL King dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 403,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

