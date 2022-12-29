Analysts Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Target Price at $10.20

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162,750.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

