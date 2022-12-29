Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $341.67

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Waters Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WAT opened at $340.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,888,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

