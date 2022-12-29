Analyzing Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) and Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Telesis Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $17.98 million 23.04 -$72.43 million ($0.41) -3.40 Telesis Bio $11.04 million 3.24 -$38.96 million ($1.80) -0.67

Telesis Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -451.42% -38.48% -34.11% Telesis Bio -251.04% -73.65% -51.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Telesis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bionano Genomics and Telesis Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telesis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Telesis Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Telesis Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Telesis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Telesis Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesis Bio has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Telesis Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Telesis Bio

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.