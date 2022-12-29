Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archrock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

