Arden Trust Co Sells 666 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

PG stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

