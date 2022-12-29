ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,727 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43.

