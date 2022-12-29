ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,490 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 30.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

