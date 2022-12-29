ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VYM opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.