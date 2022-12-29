Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

