Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $830,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,958.84 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,946.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,886.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

