Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives $3.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.83) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

