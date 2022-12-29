Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

