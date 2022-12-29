AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $313,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AZN opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

