AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.