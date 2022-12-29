Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $40.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

