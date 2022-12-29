Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

