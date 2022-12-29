Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $209.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

