Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAH opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

