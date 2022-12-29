Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

