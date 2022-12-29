Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

