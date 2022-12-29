Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,355 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.