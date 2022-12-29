Benin Management CORP Acquires 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

