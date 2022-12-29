BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -81.09% N/A -45.62% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.83 -$184.06 million ($1.05) -10.30 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 135.29 -$100.61 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.84%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 248.23%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

