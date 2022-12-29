Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Decreased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $274.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.