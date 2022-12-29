BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Volume Reaches $34.50 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,605.40 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $112.20 million and approximately $34.50 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,574.08681896 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,675,594.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

