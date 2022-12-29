BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $712.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $712.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

BLK stock opened at $700.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $695.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.82. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $927.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

