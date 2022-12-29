Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 7.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. 23,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,127,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $509.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.