Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.