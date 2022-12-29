Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.79. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 593.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.