BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.