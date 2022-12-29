Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,958.84 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,946.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.