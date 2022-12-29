Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $165,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

