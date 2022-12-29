Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

