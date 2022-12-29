Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($102.13) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.55 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

