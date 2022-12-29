Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.13

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Aegon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,488,000 after buying an additional 1,106,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

