Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 519

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.26).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AV opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,440.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.58.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($120,671.69).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

