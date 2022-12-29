Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $3.94

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.93 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

