Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $113.67

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $101.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

