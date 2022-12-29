Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $56.17

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Cactus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

