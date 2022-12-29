Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $80.80

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Colliers International Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 49.9% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of CSR stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $881.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $58.32 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.79%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

