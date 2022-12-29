Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $505.00

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $17.84 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

